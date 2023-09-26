Crystal Palace line up move to sign Brazil goal-machine

Sitting in 10th place of the Premier League table with a record of two wins, two draws and two losses from their six matches so far in the 2023/24 season, Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace can be relatively happy with their start to the campaign.

Only six goals scored per the official Premier League website hints at where their troubles could lie, however, and to that end, links with a Brazilian goal machine are perfectly understandable.

Seven goals conceded is the joint fourth best in the English top-flight behind Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea and indicates that if Hodgson can find a striker that’s a guarantee of goals, the Eagles could soon be soaring high up the table.

More Stories / Latest News AC Milan team news vs Cagliari Inter Milan team news vs Sassuolo Ian Wright blames Newcastle man despite 0-8 win against Sheffield

According to Fichajes (h/t The Hard Tackle), Flamengo ace, Gabriel Barbosa, otherwise known as ‘Gabigol,’ is of interest to Palace and also their west London rivals, Fulham.

It can’t be forgotten that the 27-year-old already has European experience with both Internazionale and Benfica, though it must be said that he hardly covered himself in glory at either club.

Transfermarkt note that he scored just one goal each in the season’s that he was with them, the Portuguese giants sending him back to Santos, whom he’d left to join Inter initially.

It isn’t clear at this stage if the player would welcome any approaches, though there’s a sense of ‘now or never’ for Barbosa if he wants to try and make it big in one of the top five leagues.