President of Colombian second division club shot dead on way home from defeat

The president of Colombian second division club Tigres FC has been shot dead in an attack while he was driving home from a game with his daughter.

Edgar Paez, 63, was in his car with his daughter after Tigres suffered a defeat at home to Atletico FC, before two men on motorbikes shot and killed him, with an investigation now underway into his murder.

A club statement read: “The Tigres family and the sporting community are devastated by this event.

“His commitment to the team and his dedication to the development of the sport in our region left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The Colombian Football Federation also released the following statement after the sad news:

“The Colombian Football Federation and its Executive Committee mourn the passing of Mr. Edgar Paez, the president of Tigres FC Club.

“From Colombian football, we extend our condolences and stand by the side of his family, friends, and loved ones in their grief. Rest in peace.”