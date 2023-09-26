Aston Villa vs Everton team news

Aston Villa take on Everton in the Carabao cup on Wednesday 27th of September, at Villa Park, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Aston Villa thrashed Everton 4-0 at Villa Park. Goals from John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Leon Bailey and Jhon Duran.

Aston Villa won on their last outing, beating Chelsea 1-0 in the Premier League. The only goal of the game was scored by Ollie Watkins in the 73rd minute, and Chelsea received a red card in the 58th minute, with Malo Gusto being dismissed.

Everton also won on their last outing, beating Brentford 3-1 in the Premier League. Goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure, James Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin for Everton, and a goal from Mathias Jensen for Brentford.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Everton

Date: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Villa Park

Team News:

Aston Villa remain without Emiliano Buendia, Diego Carlos, Bertrand Traore and Tyrone Mings. Apart from that, Villa have a clean bill of health ahead of Wednesday’s fixture.

Everton will be without Dele, Seamus Coleman, and Jack Harrison through injury. The rest of the squad seems to be fit and available for selection ahead of Wednesday’s clash.

Predicted XI:

Aston Villa: Olsen, Digne, Lenglet, Konsa, Chambers, Tielemans, Ramsey, Zaniolo, McGinn, Bailey, Duran.

Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Patterson, Onana, Doucoure, Dobbin, Garner, Danjuma, Beto.