Fulham vs Norwich team news

Fulham take on Norwich in the Carabao cup on Wednesday 27th of September, at Craven Cottage, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Fulham beat Norwich 2-0 in the Championship, in 2018. Goals from Stefan Johansen and Tom Cairney from Fulham to secure the victory.

Fulham drew in their last Premier League game, in a 0-0 stalemate with Crystal Palace.

Norwich lost in their last outing, in an 8 goal thriller, losing 6-2 against Plymouth Argyle in the Championship. Goals from Morgan Whittaker (x3), Dan Scarr, Finn Isaac Azaz and Luke Cundle for Plymouth, and goals from Adam Idah (x2) for Norwich.

How to watch Fulham vs Norwich

Date: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Craven Cottage

Team News:

Fulham will be without Oluwatosin Adarabioyo, Adama Traore Diarra, Sasa Lukic and Kenny Tete through injury, whilst the rest of the squad looks to be available and ready for Wednesday’s game.

Norwich will be without Onel Hernandez, Josh Sargent, Jakob Sorensen, Borja Sainz and Grant Hanley through injury.

Predicted XI:

Fulham: Rodak, Robinson, Ream, Bassey, Castagne, Palhinha, Reed, Iwobi, Cairney, Wilson, Vinicius.

Norwich: Gunn, Giannoulis, Gibson, Duffy, Stacey, McLean, Sara, Rowe, Hwang, Fassnacht, Idah.