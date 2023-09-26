Huge Chelsea swap deal moves a step closer after recent European games

There’s never been a truer word spoken about football being a funny old game, and news of a potential swap deal at Chelsea only enforces that saying.

The transfer wheels are always turning in the background regardless of whether deals can only be done during January or the summer, and it appears that the Blues are trying to oil the wheels in order to ensure that Romelu Lukaku’s current loan switch to Roma becomes a permanent deal.

The Belgian hit-man has begun his career at the Giallorossi in fine style, scoring three goals in his last two games and being man of the match against both FC Sheriff and Torino, per WhoScored.

It’s almost certain that he’s burned his bridges at Chelsea and no longer has a career there, so his brilliant start under Jose Mourinho will likely have the board at Stamford Bridge and Mauricio Pochettino sitting up and taking notice.

That’s because, according to 90Min’s Graeme Bailey (h/t Calciomercatoweb), there remains the possibility of a swap deal with former Blues star, Tammy Abraham.

The England ace is currently out injured, however, when fit to return it’s arguable that the Special One will stick with ‘Big Rom’ if he’s still doing the business in front of goal both domestically and in Europe.

With Abraham clearly needing to play matches that isn’t a scenario that’s likely to work for him, so a switch back to Stamford Bridge to a team that’s in dire need of a target man to put the ball in the net, could be perfect timing.