Ian Wright blames Newcastle man despite 0-8 win against Sheffield

Ian Wright thinks Callum Wilson’s unusually poor performance against Sheffield United is to blame for the Magpies not reaching double figures.

Despite cruising to a resounding 8-0 victory against the Blades, Wright thinks there was still room for improvement, especially for Wilson, who missed several opportunities.

The English striker did score in the game’s 56th-minute but the game’s first half saw him unusually off the pace.

“It could have been that [9-0 or 10-0],” Wright said.

“With Callum Wilson, if he’d had his striking boots on, his proper ones, it probably would have been 10.”

