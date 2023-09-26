Jurgen Klopp enforces decision which has seen six of his Liverpool players banned

Liverpool have started off their 2023/24 Premier League campaign well, and at the time of writing are second only to Man City at the summit of the English top-flight.

The pair of Premier League giants don’t play each other until November 25, and with Liverpool’s next three games against Tottenham, Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton, Jurgen Klopp’s side could well have dropped off the early pace by the time the City game comes around.

If the German has steered them comfortably through those choppy waters, then the City fixture takes on even more epic proportions.

After a summer where some superb signings were made but arguably not enough of them, Klopp has at least got his side champing at the bit once again and playing on the front foot.

The 2022/23 season was largely disappointing for the Reds so it was important that they came flying out of the traps.

Other than a draw against Chelsea in the season opener, Liverpool have been perfect and that’s ominous for the rest of the division – particularly when you consider the players that the club lost this summer.

One recent decision that the manager has made has seen him banning six of his players from an act that goes back decades.

According to Sport Bible, he won’t allow players that haven’t won anything to touch the iconic ‘This is Anfield’ sign.

Therefore, Cody Gakpo, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Stefan Bajcetic could be in for a long wait.