After Ian Poveda admitted to traffic violations earlier in September, Dan Plumley urged that Leeds United may decide to punish him personally.

According to The Yorkshire Evening Post, the winger admitted to using a vehicle while ineligible and without insurance.

The financial expert thinks Leeds might punish him for PR reasons.

“That goes back to the PR narrative around this stuff,” he exclusively told MOT Leeds News.

“The offence has been dealt with and it’s a personal offence through the court system, but the club can decide to enact something further if they want to, be that in the form of a fine or a reprimand.

“Again, that’s just absolutely up to them, and I think a lot of the clubs are doing those things as it gives the perception that the club also care about it.

“The player has his own reputation, but he is linked to the club as an employee, so it’s sometimes the best thing to do some of that from the club perspective.”