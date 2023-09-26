Phil Hay confirms Leeds forward not happy how he was treated by the club

Leeds United journalist Phil Hay has discussed the truth behind Daniel James’ situation at the club last season.

The Wales international was supposedly not happy with how he was treated by Leeds as they shipped him off on loan to Fulham at the last minute.

Hay said: “A lower division in the way that it has to help Rutter, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if there was confidence issues there because it wasn’t a great move to Fulham and the way it was handled, I know that James wasn’t particularly pleased about…

“But I think what he did on Saturday was quite often what people accuse him of not doing, yes the running was there, sprinting, the counter attacking and the threat to defences on the basis he’s so quick he’s a real handful. The end product was there on top of it and not for the first time either.”

