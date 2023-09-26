Liverpool and Arsenal facing challenge to convince EPL full-back to sign in January

Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs reportedly interested in Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey.

However, according to recent reports, both clubs are unlikely to sign the highly-rated Scotland international during the January transfer window.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claim Hickey, 21, is happy with life at the Community Stadium and is therefore against pushing for a move mid-season.

Liverpool and Arsenal are not the only clubs monitoring Brentford’s number two though.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also credited with having a genuine interest. However, the defender’s regular minutes under Thomas Frank are the main reason the 21-year-old is not being distracted by the high-profile interest in him.

Consequently, it is going to take something very special to prise the Scotsman away from the Bees, and while a significant bid may well land on Frank’s lap in the new year, given the player’s happiness, it is far from guaranteed he’d even agree to a transfer.