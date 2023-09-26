Liverpool star’s brother and agent like post criticising summer signing and Klopp’s talent ID

Liverpool FC
Posted by

The brother and agent of Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold has been spotted liking a post taking aim at both Wataru Endo and Jurgen Klopp.

While it of course seems a stretch to in any way suggest this reflects Alexander-Arnold’s views, it’s certainly not ideal for such a big-name player for the Reds to have someone representing him and going public with his endorsement of views like this, which criticise both a teammate and the club’s manager.

See below for the post which has caught the eye of some Liverpool FC accounts, with a fan called Laurie slamming Liverpool’s decision to spend £16m on signing Endo this summer, suggesting it’s down to the poor talent identification of manager Klopp…

More Stories / Latest News
Transfer news: Arsenal & Chelsea striker talks, Man Utd issue THREAT to player, Newcastle targets & more
Chelsea players reveal stance on Pochettino after terrible Premier League start
Man United handed selection boost ahead of Crystal Palace Carabao Cup tie

Alexander-Arnold is represented by his brother Tyler, and this perhaps suggests he should think a bit more about that decision, as it could land him in trouble with LFC bosses.

It will be interesting to see if any public comment or apology comes soon.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Trent Alexander-Arnold Wataru Endo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.