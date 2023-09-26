The brother and agent of Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold has been spotted liking a post taking aim at both Wataru Endo and Jurgen Klopp.

While it of course seems a stretch to in any way suggest this reflects Alexander-Arnold’s views, it’s certainly not ideal for such a big-name player for the Reds to have someone representing him and going public with his endorsement of views like this, which criticise both a teammate and the club’s manager.

See below for the post which has caught the eye of some Liverpool FC accounts, with a fan called Laurie slamming Liverpool’s decision to spend £16m on signing Endo this summer, suggesting it’s down to the poor talent identification of manager Klopp…

Alexander-Arnold is represented by his brother Tyler, and this perhaps suggests he should think a bit more about that decision, as it could land him in trouble with LFC bosses.

It will be interesting to see if any public comment or apology comes soon.