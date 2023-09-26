Club decided against paying Man United player’s €60m transfer fee due to several concerns

Borussia Dortmund were reportedly unsure about re-signing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho for the asking price that the Red Devils were quoting.

The England international has struggled badly during his time at his current club, despite looking like such a top prospect during his Dortmund days.

According to SportBILD, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Dortmund seriously looked into bringing Sancho back recently, though they were only keen on a loan deal for the 23-year-old.

Man Utd, meanwhile, were asking for as much as €60million, according to the report, and it’s not too surprising to see that Dortmund weren’t at all keen on paying that kind of money for a struggling player.

As well as the understandable concern about Sancho’s dip in form at United, it seems Dortmund also had some issues with regards to how the player conducted himself during his time in Germany as well.

The report claims that Sancho would often have trouble getting to things on time, and had some notable problems with his life off the pitch, often staying up late playing computer games.

As talented as he can be, Sancho’s poor professionalism seems to be badly hurting his career right now.