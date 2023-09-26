Man United’s Jadon Sancho deactivates Instagram account amidst ongoing row with Erik ten Hag

There’s never a dull moment at Man United it seems, and the Jadon Sancho/Erik ten Hag spat is the gift that just keeps on giving.

Sancho needs to understand the saying that pride comes before a fall before he ends up losing his status at the club entirely.

The Times (subscription required) suggest that the player still hasn’t apologised to his manager or team-mates for his social media response to ten Hag’s reasoning for dropping him from the United squad to face Arsenal.

It’s believed that this one simple act will go a long way to repairing the relationship and to bring the current situation to a close, however, it’s something that Sancho is still apparently unwilling to do.

A tweet from journalist Fabrizio Romano’s official Twitter account has also apparently shown that the player has deactivated his Instagram account, and if you try to search his name, his official account no longer appears.

Jadon Sancho has now deactivated his Instagram account. ??? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/HDG899JxUc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2023

Whilst one can’t necessarily read anything into this latest twist, one might be forgiven for thinking that the player is going to dig his heels in over the next few months and this move would stop him from receiving a social media backlash.

By January, if he still hasn’t apologised, there can be no doubt that Man United would want to sell him either.

Sometimes you have to be the bigger man and accept you’ve done wrong, but the 23-year-old, at this stage at least, isn’t ready to do so.