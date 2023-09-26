Man United handed selection boost ahead of Crystal Palace Carabao Cup tie

Manchester United have been handed a boost ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup Third Round tie against Crystal Palace.

Set to play Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils at Old Trafford later tonight, Crystal Palace, who completed a comeback against Plymouth Argyle in the previous round, will be hoping to pull off an upset.

However, Roy Hodgson’s chances of making a ‘giant-killing’ have been dealt a blow, and that’s because according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, United forward Marcus Rashford is fit and available for selection, despite being involved in a car accident last weekend.

The England international crashed his £700,000 Rolls Royce on his way home from United’s 1-0 victory over Burnley on Saturday, and although the 24-year-old came away unscathed, he was understandably shaken.

The ordeal won’t impact his availability later tonight though. Whether or not he starts is another matter, but home fans will be delighted that their number 10 is in line to feature. They will also hope he can get his campaign up and running after netting just one goal so far this season.

Tonight’s game, which is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.