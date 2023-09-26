Newcastle vs Manchester City team news and where to watch

Newcastle take on Manchester City in the Carabao cup on Wednesday 27th of September, at St. James Park, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Manchester City beat Newcastle 1-0 in the Premier League. The only goal of the game being scored by Julian Alvarez in the 31st minute.

Newcastle won their last game, thrashing Sheffield United 8-0 in the Premier League. Goals from Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

Manchester City also won their last game, beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the Premier League. Goals from Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, and a sending off for Rodri in the 46th minute.

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City

Date: Wednesday, September 27th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: St. James Park

Team News:

Newcastle remain without Joelinton, Emil Krafth and Joe Willock for this game, and have also had another player added to the injury list, with Harvey Barnes coming off injured against Sheffield United at the weekend.

Manchester City will remain without Kevin De Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva and John Stones through injury. Rodri is also unavailable due to suspension, after his sending off at the weekend. The rest of the squad looks to be fit and available to face Newcastle on Wednesday.

Predicted XI:

Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Hall, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Tonali, Gordan, Isak, Murphy.

Manchester City: Ortega, Gomes, Akanji, Ake, Lewis, Phillips, Nunes, Doku, Foden, Grealish, Haaland.