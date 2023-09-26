Newcastle player set to land significant bonus after 0-8 win at Sheffield

Having demolished Sheffield United on Sunday, Newcastle United and their fans are still understandably buzzing.

However, despite putting eight goals past the Blades in what could very well be the highest-scoring game of the season, Eddie Howe will be equally as delighted with another key stat to emerge from last weekend’s game.

Despite being one of the Premier League’s most booked teams after picking up 17 yellow cards from their first six games, the Magpies, even though they were subjected to some heavy challenges from their opponents, resisted the urge to bite back.

The team, much to their manager’s delight, came away without a single booking. This was particularly good news for Anthony Gordon, who currently has four bookings; one more would grant him a suspension – something he definitely doesn’t want now Harvey Barnes has been ruled out for months.

