Newcastle United open contract talks with two key first-team players

Newcastle United have reportedly opened contract extension talks with Sean Longstaff and Joelinton.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Magpies are working toward extending both midfielder’s contracts.

These reports come at a time when Bruno Guimaraes is reported to have penned a new deal with the club’s official announcement still to come. Striker Callum Wilson is also thought to be close to extending his stay at St. James’ Park.

And next in line for new and improved deals are Longstaff and Joelinton, both of whom have been important first-team players during the exciting PIF-era.

Ahead of both players’ current deals expiring in 2025, it is understandable why the northeast giants may be so keen to negotiate new contracts, especially when you consider just how many games they have both played under Eddie Howe.

Longstaff’s return to the team recently signified exactly why the 25-year-old is so highly regarded. Having suffered a run of poor results, the midfielder’s return has seen an instant upturn in performances and results, including an 8-0 thrashing over Sheffield United last weekend.

The same can be said for Joelinton. When the Brazilian doesn’t play, the Magpies are a significantly weaker unit.