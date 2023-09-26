Newcastle United open contract talks with two key first-team players

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United have reportedly opened contract extension talks with Sean Longstaff and Joelinton.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Magpies are working toward extending both midfielder’s contracts.

These reports come at a time when Bruno Guimaraes is reported to have penned a new deal with the club’s official announcement still to come. Striker Callum Wilson is also thought to be close to extending his stay at St. James’ Park.

And next in line for new and improved deals are Longstaff and Joelinton, both of whom have been important first-team players during the exciting PIF-era.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea likely to have key edge over Liverpool in potential transfer move for Premier League star
Video: “A moment of genius” – Paolo Di Canio remembers his epic volley for West Ham against Wimbledon
£30m attacker wants to play for Leeds if they get promoted to Premier League

Ahead of both players’ current deals expiring in 2025, it is understandable why the northeast giants may be so keen to negotiate new contracts, especially when you consider just how many games they have both played under Eddie Howe.

Longstaff’s return to the team recently signified exactly why the 25-year-old is so highly regarded. Having suffered a run of poor results, the midfielder’s return has seen an instant upturn in performances and results, including an 8-0 thrashing over Sheffield United last weekend.

The same can be said for Joelinton. When the Brazilian doesn’t play, the Magpies are a significantly weaker unit.

More Stories Joelinton Sean Longstaff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.