Anthony Gordon has admitted he was ‘a bit disappointed’ not to start last weekend’s Premier League game against Sheffield United.

Running out resounding 8-0 winners, Eddie Howe’s Magpies were on fire at Bramall Lane.

However, although Gordon featured for the majority of the game, the former Everton winger was only afforded such an opportunity after Harvey Barnes hobbled off injured after just 12 minutes.

And speaking to reporters about his manager’s decision to drop him to the bench last weekend, Gordon said: “I was a bit disappointed.

“I want to start every game, I feel like I’m playing well at the minute so I didn’t want to come out [of the side].

“Ultimately, we’ve got a really difficult season coming up and there will be probably a lot of rotation I imagine. It’s a team game and when I came on it was just about playing my part. There was no sulking on my part, I was just trying to affect the game as much as I could for the team.”