Police release update on Sheffield United star’s cause of death

Last Wednesday, Sheffield United’s women’s player, 27-year-old Maddy Cusack, sadly passed away.

Her death sparked an outpouring of grief at the men’s first-team game at the weekend with a minute’s silence being held before the match, and scarves and flowers laid outside the ground.

The Sun also report there was a minute’s applause in the eighth minute during the match against Newcastle given her number eight shirt number.

Sheffield United themselves announced the player’s death last Thursday, and now Derbyshire Police have issued a statement regarding the cause.

According to The Sun, the statement said that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Maddy’s passing, which may at least bring some comfort to her family at a terrible tragic time for them.

The 27-year-old, aside from being the first Sheffield United Women’s team member to pass the milestone of 100 appearances for the club, worked as part of the marketing department at Bramall Lane.

Clearly well known within all areas of the organisation, the impact of her untimely death will resonate for some while yet.