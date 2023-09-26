Recently retired Milan legend could be in line for sensational return to the club

It’s already a big fight for bragging rights at the top of the Serie A table between the two Milan teams, and Internazionale’s incredible 5-1 rout of AC places them at the summit with a perfect record just ahead of Milan whose only loss in the Italian top-flight so far was in the derby.

If ever there were a time for the Rossoneri to release some good news to pacify their supporters, now would be as good as any.

Club owner, Gerry Cardinale, has apparently been in talks with a club legend according to Calciomercato, with the idea of bringing him back in some capacity or other.

The outlet say that recently retired Swedish hit-man, Zlatan Ibrahimovich, could be handed a role which effectively makes him a team manager working alongside Stefano Pioli.

It would see a player who has been there and done it all, who explicitly understands what it takes to perform and win at the highest level and who can transmit that to the current crop, many of whom would’ve been his team-mate until recently, back in the thick of it.

Having recently also seen Paolo Maldini depart, it’s clear that the club need a high profile acquisition to bring everyone together again and get them onside.

Ibrahimovich is a polarising figure for many, but there’s no doubting his seriousness when it comes to the business of football.

Calciomercato say that more talks are planned before the end of the year.