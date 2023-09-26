The three games Rodri will miss through suspension includes EPL crunch match

Manchester City are set to be without Rodri for three games after the midfielder was shown a red card last weekend.

In action against Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest, Rodri was shown a red card by referee Anthony Taylor after the Spaniard put his hands around Morgan Gibbs-White’s throat.

A lengthy VAR review deemed Taylor’s decision correct and therefore upheld the midfielder’s dismissal.

Consequently, Pep Guardiola is now set to be without one of his side’s most in-form players for an important trio of games.

And according to MEN, Rodri will miss this week’s trip to St. James’ Park to play Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup. The 27-year-old will also miss Saturday’s Premier League game against Wolves as well as next month’s blockbuster clash at the Emirates against fellow title contenders Arsenal on October 8.

The Cityzens have the right to appeal their number 16’s suspension, however, should they be unsuccessful, the treble-winners would see the midfielder handed another match ban which would mean he would also miss his side’s game against Brighton on October 21.