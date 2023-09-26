“Told a different story” – Journalist explains Mikel Arteta’s promise to David Raya

David Raya is Mikel Arteta’s preferred first-team goalkeeper.

That’s according to journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, who is certain the Spanish shot-stopper has taken Aaron Ramsdale’s place as the Gunners’ number one.

Having been signed from Brentford earlier this summer, initially on loan, but with a reported £27 million option-to-buy included (Sky Sports), Raya, 28, was expected to rival Ramsdale.

However, starting in three consecutive games, including last week’s Champions League group opener against PSV, momentum appears to be with the 28-year-old, leaving Ramsdale’s future at the Emirates uncertain.

And explaining why he isn’t shocked at Arteta’s recent team selections, Jacobs has revealed how the former Brentford keeper was ‘told a different story’ to the one his manager has continually told reporters.

“It is no huge surprise David Raya has taken Aaron Ramsdale’s spot in goal,” Jacobs wrote in his exclusive SubStack column.

“Mikel Arteta may constantly speak in public about the pair competing on a week-by-week basis, but Raya was told a different story when he joined.

“The Spanish keeper played every game for Brentford last season and wouldn’t have moved without some guarantees he wouldn’t spend much of this season on the bench. The No.1 spot at Arsenal is clearly Raya’s to lose.”

Do you think Raya should be Arsenal’s number one, or would you prefer to see Ramsdale in between the sticks again this season? – Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.