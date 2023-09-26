West Ham forward facing uncertain future after Liverpool snub

West Ham United suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Liverpool last weekend and one player who was snubbed by David Moyes is now facing an uncertain future.

Despite being named on his manager’s substitute bench, winger Said Benrahma failed to feature at all, despite the Hammers trailing for the entire game.

And as detailed by fan blog Hammers Net, the Algerian winger is now facing an uncertain future and looks to be on his way out of the London Stadium.

Pablo Fornals was played ahead of the former Brentford attacker and it was one decision that left fans ‘baffled’.

“The fact that Benrahma wasn’t introduced into yesterday’s match when we were chasing the game was baffling,” Hammers Net wrote.

“The 28-year-old must be seriously considering his future at the London Stadium now, or worrying about it at the very least.”

