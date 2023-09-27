It’s taken a few weeks but things finally appear to be settling down at Leeds United, with Daniel Farke getting his side playing some brilliant stuff this season.

The German saw his squad changing almost daily during the summer and the early part of the Championship season, as the goalposts continued to move in terms of finances and what was required in a squad sense.

There remains the odd issue to be sorted out, one of which relates to attacking midfielder, Helder Costa.

The 29-year-old Angolan hasn’t featured at all under Farke this season and, as a result, could soon see his contract with the Elland Road outfit terminated.

“He’s (Costa) been training on his own. There was obviously the Turkish window as well, which would’ve been an option. I think we all expected that he’s probably would go back to Saudi but noting has developed there,” The Athletic’s Leeds United expert, Phil Hay, said on The Square Ball Podcast.

“One of a handful of things is going to have to happen. Either they terminate his contract, or when they get round to January they find somewhere for him to go for six months so that he can burn down what’s left on his deal then move on, or he just sits tight until the end of the season and moves on as a free agent.”

The all whites are on a good unbeaten run at present and there’s no room for Costa even if both player and club agreed to give things another go.

Any contract termination is only a decision that the owners, 49ers Enterprises, can make, and the sooner they decide on exactly which way they want to go, the better for all concerned.

It would be one more player off the wage bill which, ahead of January when just how well Leeds have been doing will be more clearly defined, could be ideal as it would allow the club to have some more money to spend if required.