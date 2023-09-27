Liverpool asked about Man United star after missing out on transfer of Chelsea new-boy

Liverpool asked about the potential signing of Sofyan Amrabat during the summer just after missing out on Moises Caicedo to Chelsea.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the Daily Briefing, with the reporter denying claims that Amrabat came particularly close to a move to Anfield, as the Reds focused on other priorities such as Wataru Endo in that position.

Amrabat ended up moving to Manchester United on loan and should be a fine addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad, but it’s also easy to see why he’s been linked strongly with Liverpool as well.

The Reds endured a difficult summer as Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left the club, with four new midfield signings coming in in their place.

Amrabat is a fine player who could’ve been a good fit, but it seems he simply wasn’t as much of a priority for LFC as the names who did eventually come in, according to Romano in his column today.

Romano said: “He (Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg) was on Atletico Madrid’s list in the summer, and he remains appreciated by the club; Manchester United also considered him as a backup option as DM but Sofyan Amrabat was the only priority. Let’s see what’s going to happen with his new agent.

“And speaking of Amrabat, I’ve been asked about some reports of Liverpool coming very close to signing the Moroccan midfielder this summer. From what I know, there was just a call from Liverpool in the summer right after the Moises Caicedo story to ask for conditions of Amrabat deal and then nothing else.

“It was not even a negotiation, just a request and then they moved on different targets. I think there’s no need to compare as in that position they preferred Wataru Endo, so their choice was clear.”