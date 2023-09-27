Another transfer embargo for Reading as things go from bad to worse

Things aren’t looking good for League One side, Reading, both on and off the pitch.

At present, the Royals find themselves 22nd out of 24 teams in the division, with just three wins from eight games and only five points to their name thanks to a points deduction for earlier EFL breaches, per The Telegraph.

A separate report in The Telegraph also outlines how the club could be subject to their fourth winding-up order after owner, Dai Yongge, missed the deadline for another payment due to the HMRC.

It’s a far cry from when John Madejski owned the club and the stadium named after him was full to capacity week-in and week-out with the biggest and best teams in the country as the opposition on a regular basis.

More Stories / Latest News Player’s agent confirms West Ham approached Sassuolo striker this summer Exclusive: Liverpool writer discusses if Reds “dodged a bullet” by missing out on Chelsea signing Video: Leeds fans in Mallorca get epic photo op with former player Raphinha

If players and staff are not paid by this Friday, then there will be a further points deduction invoked, which would see Reading drop to the bottom of the table.

There will be a protest about Yongge’s ownership before their weekend fixture, but with three interested buyers reported, help could soon be at hand – if Yongge is willing to do business.

For a club with such a rich heritage, it would be a disaster for the local community if it ends up going to the wall.