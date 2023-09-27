Arsenal in talks for Premier League striker who wants more than £150k p/w on a five-year deal

It’s no secret that Arsenal are in the market for a centre-forward that’s effectively a guarantee of goals.

That’s taking nothing away from Gabriel Jesus who certainly knows where the net is, however, an out-an-out striker who plays off the shoulder of the last defender, with great technical ability and a decent record in front of goal would be perfect for the Gunners.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is a name that’s been mentioned in dispatches, though it’s believed that Mikel Arteta isn’t fully sold on the player, Football Transfers quoting a source close to the club as saying there are “doubts” from the Spaniard’s point of view because of Toney’s image and current predicament.

That’s opened the door for discussions to be had elsewhere, and Football Transfers have exclusively revealed that Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is being talked about.

The outlet note that Arsenal’s sporting director, Edu, and the player’s agent, former Gunner, Paolo Vernazza, are speaking about the possibility of confirmed Arsenal fan, Watkins, joining the club on a five-year deal, with the player believed to want in excess of £150,000 per week.

More Stories / Latest News Man United 3 – 0 Crystal Palace: Casemiro the architect as Martial adds third (video) Man United 2 – 0 Crystal Palace: Excellent Mount corner sets Casemiro header up (video) Man United 1 – 0 Crystal Palace: Garnacho fires Red Devils into early lead (video)

At 27 years of age, the player is in a footballer’s supposed ‘peak’ years and would be another astute signing for the north Londoners, particularly if they’re still flying high at the top of the Premier League table.

Watkins’ goals and standard of performance could be the thing that tips the title race in their favour.