Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal misfit’s best position + Mikel Arteta’s stance on the struggling player

Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the slow start to life at Arsenal from Kai Havertz since his summer transfer from Chelsea.

The Germany international is yet to score a single goal or provide a single assist for the Gunners, and he’s also looked slightly unconvincing in a new role in midfield in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Havertz mostly played up front during his time at Chelsea, though he also didn’t look entirely convincing there either, so what is the 24-year-old’s best position?

Writing in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Romano stated that he felt Havertz would be best utilised as a number ten behind a striker.

However, the transfer news expert was also keen to stress that Mikel Arteta is still protecting Havertz, with the Spanish tactician feeling that he will end up coming good and being an important player for the north London club.

“It’s not been the easiest start for Kai Havertz at Arsenal, but I can guarantee there is no panic behind the scenes,” Romano said.

“Everyone at the club including Mikel Arteta wants to trust and support Kai. They believe he’s an important player and he’s going to be protected by the club. There’s been a little uncertainty over his role, as he played mostly up front at Chelsea and is now in midfield with Arsenal.

“In my opinion, Havertz is best as a number 10, ideal to play behind the striker, but that’s just my point of view.”