Carabao Cup draw: Fourth round sees repeat of last season’s final between Man United and Newcastle

The fourth round draw for the Carabao Cup has taken place and it has produced some big Premier League clashes, which includes a repeat of last season’s final between Man United and Newcastle.

The biggest story from the third round was favourites Man City getting knocked out of the competition by Newcastle, while League One Exeter City sent Premier League side Luton Town packing with a 1-0 win on Tuesday night.

There are 10 teams from the Premier League still left in the competition but that will be reduced further ahead of the quarter-finals as some of them have been drawn together in the fourth round – four matches in total.

Man United against Newcastle and West Ham against Arsenal are the two biggest fixtures in the last 16 with the ties taking place on the week commencing with October 30.

Carabao Cup Round Four Draw

The draw in full can be seen below:

Mansfield vs Port Vale

Ipswich Town vs Fulham

Manchester United vs Newcastle United

Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Chelsea vs Blackburn Rovers

West Ham vs Arsenal

Everton vs Burnley

Exeter City vs Middlesbrough