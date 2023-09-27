Champions League club want deal done for West Ham playmaker in January

For all of West Ham’s relative success so far in the 2023/24 campaign, there remain an issue with some players.

David Moyes is never going to please all of his players and, to be honest, if he was then he clearly isn’t doing his job properly.

Whatever people think about the Scot’s dour demeanour, the fact is that he’s one of West Ham’s most successful managers in history, so if he’s making a judgment call on a player, he should be afforded the respect that his record deserves.

That applies to both incoming and outgoing players, and one who could be on the move has an interested party who wants to get a deal over the line in January.

According to El Sevillista, La Liga outfit, Sevilla, want to speed up the process of brining Pablo Fornals to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Their offer, so the report indicates, might be ‘negligible’ as far as West Ham are concerned, but with the player’s contract apparently up in 2024 in any event, the Andalusians will be hopeful that a deal can be struck.

Fornals can walk away from the east Londoners for nothing next summer so any offer that comes West Ham’s way in January could actually be said to be handing them a small profit.

They’ve shown no indication of extending Fornals’ deal so it would make sense to cash in if the player is open to the move too.