Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to keep a box of lemons in his office, with his belief that in doing so, it is a “manifestation of his broader spiritual belief in energia universal”.

Liam Twomey of The Athletic wrote a brief piece about Pochettino and his lemon obsession, and the reason he keeps a box of lemons in his office, something he started several years ago because of one of his friends.

Pochettino believes the lemons can “soak up the negative energy like a sponge from their surroundings, and even people who visit his office“. This dates back to his Tottenham days too, as he supposedly kept a tray of lemons on his desk at the Tottenham training ground.

The Argentine manager will be hoping his lemons can take away the negative murmurs around his job currently, with Chelsea sitting 14th in the Premier League on 5 points in their opening six games.

Chelsea have only won one out of their first 6 Premier League games, losing three and drawing two. The Blues have also not managed to find the net in their past three Premier League games, with their last goal in all competitions coming all the way back in August.

This run of form has already seen some Chelsea fans start to turn, however the club are said to have full belief in Pochettino, and believe this is a long term project.

Chelsea face Brighton in the Carabao cup next, before heading to Fulham and Burnley for away fixtures in the Premier League, and Pochettino will be hoping his team can begin to find the net and get some results under their belt.