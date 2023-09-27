Five names who could be in the frame to replace Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea manager

There could apparently be as many as five names in the frame to be the next Chelsea manager as doubts already circulate about his future at Stamford Bridge.

It’s been a disastrous start to the season for Chelsea, with just one win under their belt in the Premier League so far, and Pochettino’s side struggling for goals with some poor football on show.

Soccergator have looked at who could realistically be in the frame for the Blues if they decide to part ways with Pochettino, as they did so ruthlessly with Graham Potter last season.

First on the list is Roberto De Zerbi, who has been hugely impressive as Seagulls boss, taking the team to an even higher level than Potter had done before he earned the Chelsea job. However, after being stung by the Potter appointment, will the west Londoners want to risk making the same mistake again by raiding Brighton for their manager?

Feyenoord’s Arne Slot is also mentioned as an option, and the Dutchman was already a man in demand over the summer as he at one point looked like the favourite for the Tottenham job. In the end, he decided to stay at Feyenoord, but one imagines it won’t be too long before he is snapped up by a bigger club in a more competitive league.

Hansi Flick could also be one to watch after he recently lost his job as manager of the German national team. Flick won the Champions League during his time in charge of Bayern Munich, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if he won the trust of another big club, even if things didn’t really work out with Germany.

Slight outsiders could be Marcelo Gallardo, and former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, who was recently spotted watching Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.