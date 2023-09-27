Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes Leeds have a good chance of promotion with the attacking talent they have in the squad.

Problems with players like Wilfried Gnonto have been resolved, and new summer signings have helped the team in the latest games. Joel Piroe’s transfer from Swansea City was a game-changer as he has already amassed four goals in the Championship.

“Yes I think so (in regards to if he’d be shocked if Leeds did not finish in the automatic promotion spots), in those forward areas we’re starting to see genuine Championship quality,” Goodman said on Sky Sports, via LeedsLive.

“Quality that’s probably too good for the Championship in Joel Piroe.

“I’m glad that Georginio Rutter has found his feet and found his confidence, throw into the mix (Wilfried) Gnonto and more behind that as well, their options are brilliant.

“Look, it was a really, really unsettled pre-season with all the comings and goings, contract clauses, and who was going to be there when the transfer window shut – very, very difficult for Daniel Farke, and he kept his counsel.

“I was really impressed with the way he handled himself, and he backed himself knowing that it was only a matter of time before everything started to click into gear.

“You look at it now, and you see a team that, again like Leicester, you’d be really shocked it if they’re not up there challenging for the top two, and at the absolute minimum, top six.

“As a Leeds lad, I’m really pleased to see things have settled down.”