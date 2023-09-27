Eddie Howe has urged Ashworth to complete January deal for Newcastle

It’s worth highlighting the role that Dan Ashworth has played in all of Newcastle’s recent successes, even if the Magpies sporting director remains steadfastly in the background.

Eddie Howe is the man who has to bring it all together of course, ensuring that the players he identifies are men that he and his backroom staff can work with and who will improve what the team already has in situ.

In order to get the players he requires, however, Ashworth is the person doing all of the dirty work.

So far, so very good on all fronts given just how well Newcastle have been doing since the takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

They are a little off the pace in the Premier League at present but nothing that isn’t salvageable by going on a winning run over the next few weeks.

By the time that January comes around and the Champions League group stage has disappeared into the rear-view mirror, that will be an opportune moment to understand just how well the arrangements have played out to this point.

Once the transfer window opens again in that month, Howe will be on Ashworth’s case to bring him a centre-back according to Football Insider.

It would allow for more depth in that area of the pitch and also give Sven Botman and Fabian Schar a rest occasionally.