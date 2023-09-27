Exclusive: “Elite” young manager is ready for Real Madrid job, says Fabrizio Romano

Xabi Alonso is ready to be the next Real Madrid manager as he’s one of the elite young coaches in world football, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

The Spanish tactician has impressed in his time in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, and it seems inevitable that he’ll land himself an even bigger job before too long, with some speculation already mounting about the possibility of him replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid in 2024.

It remains to be seen if Alonso will definitely get to make the step up to such a big club straight away or if Los Blancos will look for someone more experienced for that role, but it seems Romano is convinced the 41-year-old is ready for the move.

The journalist says he’s a big fan of Alonso, putting him alongside Roberto De Zerbi as one of the most impressive up-and-coming coaches at the moment.

“There’s been speculation that Xabi Alonso could be in line to take over at Real Madrid next season. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but it would be an exciting move because he’s an excellent coach,” Romano said.

“I’d put him in the elite of new young managers alongside Roberto De Zerbi and few others. He’s done top work at Bayer Leverkusen – the players are so happy with his ideas and methods… he’d be an excellent choice for any club, and in my view he’s absolutely ready for a big job like Real Madrid.”