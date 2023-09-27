Furious Victor Osimhen set to sue Napoli after serious error of judgment

Although Victor Osimhen was the subject of intense media speculation in the summer regarding a potential transfer out of Napoli, the prolific hit-man ended up staying with the Partnopei.

Manchester Evening News were just one of many outlets to link the 24-year-old Nigerian with the Old Trafford outfit, though it’s believed that many of European football’s top clubs were interested in his services.

After having won the Serie A title for the first time since the 1990s, however, it was always going to be a tall order to prise the striker from the club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a situation has developed that means there’s every chance the player will soon be looking for another club.

After missing a penalty against Bologna, Osimhen was apparently aggrieved at being subbed off, an action he later apologised for.

For some bizarre reason, Napoli’s social media team then decided to mock the striker for that miss, and that has led to the player’s agent suggesting that he will sue the club.

More details around this emerging story and the offending video can be found by visiting Fabrizio’s exclusive Daily Briefing.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal misfit’s best position + Mikel Arteta’s stance on the struggling player Chelsea finally set to unveil new shirt sponsor Man City ace won’t play for the club again after latest decision

It’s difficult to imagine a more delicate scenario and surely heads will roll at the club over what is a serious error of judgement.

The fact that Napoli swiftly deleted the video is of little consequence because questions will be asked as to why it was ever made and released in the first place.