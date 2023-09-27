Man City ace won’t play for the club again after latest decision

Sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League table with the only perfect 100 percent record, life is evidently good for Pep Guardiola and his Man City side.

Despite not having talismanic midfielder, Kevin de Bruyne, to call upon, the Cityzens have still come flying out of the blocks and have their air of confidence that’s worth a goal start before a ball has even been kicked.

Guardiola has, somehow, ensured that there is no let-up from his players even though a recent treble win might normally suggest that a drop off in performance levels is to be expected.

More Stories / Latest News Man United takeover twist as news of deal restructure emerges Arsenal in talks for Premier League striker who wants more than £150k p/w on a five-year deal Man United 3 – 0 Crystal Palace: Casemiro the architect as Martial adds third (video)

One player that hasn’t had the luxury of being part of the Catalan’s all-conquering squad is Joao Cancelo.

The Portuguese full-back has long since been considered as a first choice at the club, having been loaned to Bayern Munich after a falling out with Guardiola, and a subsequent loan on deadline day this summer to Barcelona.

? "JOAO CANCELO solo quiere jugar en el BARÇA en 2024". ? "Hay una cláusula verbal de 35M€ para ficharlo". Información de @10JoseAlvarez en #ElChiringuitoDeMega. pic.twitter.com/dBWrMYTXCE — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) September 26, 2023

According to a tweet from El Chiringuito journalist, Jose Alvarez, the player only wants to play for the La Liga giants from next season onwards, meaning his Man City career is effectively done and dusted – if it wasn’t already.

Alvarez has noted that there is already a verbal agreement in place for a permanent switch next summer for €35m.

Given how well Cancelo has settled in at Barcelona, it’s likely to be a deal that will suit all parties.