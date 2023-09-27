Man United ace Antony returns to face the music and the Police

It’s not been the best few weeks for Man United and their PR department, with a furore first erupting around the potential re-integration of Mason Greenwood into the first-team, and then domestic violence allegations made against Antony adding to the club’s problems.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the player has returned to the UK in order to speak with Police about accusations that have been levelled by his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin.

In a desperate attempt to avoid more bad publicity, the club have erred on the side of caution and Antony won’t be considered for selection at present.

It allows him to deal with the Police investigation and all that it entails in relative privacy.

The 23-year-old has, apparently, fully co-operated with Brazilian Police and will hand over his mobile phone to Greater Manchester Police if required.

Until such time as the player is either charged with the offences that he’s accused of, or exonerated, Man United won’t play him.

The outcry over the notion that they were willing to allow Greenwood to do so ended up causing such a storm that the player was forced to go and play abroad.

Getafe are his current employers, though the door is still open for an Old Trafford return when the dust settles.

From Erik ten Hag’s point of view, the sooner he can have Antony back in his squad, the better, though he may have to accept that the Brazilian could end up suffering the same fate as Greenwood, if the Police find that there is a case to answer.