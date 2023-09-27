Man United takeover twist as news of deal restructure emerges

There’s never a dull moment at Man United with the club seemingly in disarray both on and off the pitch.

Erik ten Hag continues trying to exert his authority over a fractured dressing room, whilst the expectation that the Glazer family might actually sell the club evaporates with every passing month.

It’s almost a year since the current owners starting exploring what was deemed as ‘strategic options’ which could – not necessarily would – include a sale.

Despite being under immense pressure from supporters, who are sick and tired of a lack of investment in playing staff and infrastructure at the club, the Glazer family remain at the helm and with no resolution in sight.

That could be about to change, finally, after news emerged via the Daily Mirror that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is willing to restructure his proposal.

For all intents and purposes, if a sale is going to go through, the only two bids capable of being successful are Sir Jim’s INEOS bid and the proposal from Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation.

Both bidders appear to have done all they can to this point to get a deal over the line and have offered in the region of £5bn for Man United.

However, that valuation still seems to be the sticking point to the whole takeover going through successfully.

The Glazer family are known to want closer to £6bn so unless Sir Jim’s restructured offer takes that into account, there’s little point in his company doing the leg work on the numbers only to be rebuffed again.