Man United to open contract talks with 20-year-old soon following recent performances

Manchester United are planning to offer Hannibal Mejbri a new contract and will start talks with the youngster over the new deal soon.

The 20-year-old is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season but there is an option to extend to the summer of 2025.

The attacking midfielder has recently been given game time by Erik ten Hag for Man United and that is all the player wants at present, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Hannibal is open to discussing his new deal later this year as he now wants to focus on his football.

The youngster has played in Man United’s last three matches and scored his first goal for the club this month during the Red Devils’ 3-1 defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford.

The Man United star clearly has talent and clubs such as Sevilla are believed to still be tracking the player after holding initial interest back in July.

Ten Hag has shown last season to be open to giving young talent a chance at Old Trafford and Hannibal will likely be given an opportunity over the coming months.

