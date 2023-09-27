Manchester United defender Harry Maguire appeared to snub a handshake with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag as he made his way off the pitch yesterday.

It was a return to form for Man Utd as they beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in their Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford, but their other issues seemingly remain, with questions likely to be raised about Maguire’s relationship with Ten Hag…

Maguire acting cold and refusing to shake the hands on TEN hag after being subbed off. Let's see if Samuel Luckhurst and Mark Ogden write articles and have the same energy for this like they did for one manpic.twitter.com/HQPVRAe1jD — L’’ (@lanrrrre) September 27, 2023

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Maguire hasn’t always been a regular for United under Ten Hag, so it may be that they have a bit of a frosty relationship, while the Dutch tactician has also notably clashed with Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho during his time in Manchester.