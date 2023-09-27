Video: Erik ten Hag doesn’t look too happy after apparent snub from Manchester United star

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire appeared to snub a handshake with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag as he made his way off the pitch yesterday.

It was a return to form for Man Utd as they beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in their Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford, but their other issues seemingly remain, with questions likely to be raised about Maguire’s relationship with Ten Hag…

Maguire hasn’t always been a regular for United under Ten Hag, so it may be that they have a bit of a frosty relationship, while the Dutch tactician has also notably clashed with Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho during his time in Manchester.

