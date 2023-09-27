Manchester United continued their revival last night by beating Crystal Palace 3-0 in the Carabao Cup third round, with goals from Casemiro, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial.

The Red Devils cruised to victory over Crystal Palace, having 69% possession, taking 14 shots and having 7 shots on target. They also handed Sofyan Amrabat his debut in a red shirt, and made several changes to the starting XI, with Mason Mount, Harry Maguire, Alejandro Garnacho, Hannibal Mejbri, Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri all getting starts.

Read on for our player ratings, and who stood out for United in this dominant victory…

Andre Onana – 7 – Onana didn’t have too much to do, but played out from the back well, and did make 2 saves from inside the 18 yard box. Will be a good performance to build his confidence.

Sofyan Amrabat – 7.5 – Amrabat played his first 61 minutes in a United shirt before being substituted, playing at left back which isn’t his natural position, but got on the ball really well, making 78 accurate passes in only 61 minutes, and making 2 tackles.

Harry Maguire – 7.5 – Maguire had a strong game, making 108 accurate passes out of 116 attempted, as well as doing his bit defensively with 2 clearances, 2 interceptions and 2 tackles. A good performance from the Englishman.

Raphael Varane – 7 – Varane made his return to the side after being out through injury. The French international played 61 minutes, and made 1 clearance and 1 interception. He was also comfortable on the ball, making 74 accurate passes out of 78 attempted.

Diogo Dalot – 8 – Dalot had a very solid game defensively, not allowing Jordan Ayew to get anything down his side. Dalot made 5 tackles, 1 interception and 1 clearance, and ensured nothing came down his right hand side all game long. He also got forward and had 3 shots, offering an attacking threat on the overlap.

Mason Mount – 7.5 – Mount also made a return to the lineup after his injury. Managing to play 45 minutes, Mount picked up an assist for Casemiro’s goal and played 3 key passes in his 45 minutes. A strong performance from the Englishman.

Casemiro – 9 – A man of the match performance from the experienced head Casemiro, a goal and an assist, as well as dominating the midfield with 3 interceptions and 2 tackles, protecting his back four really well.

Alejandro Garnacho – 7 – Garnacho was brave throughout, looking to beat his man and be direct. He got his goal, and had 2 shots on target, as well as completing 2 out of 2 long balls.

Hannibal Mejbri – 6.5 – Worked extremely hard on the pitch, and adds the tenacity in the press that Erik ten Hag loves. Picked up a booking however for a foul, which is something that he needs to iron out of his game, whilst keeping the same tenacity and pressing intensity.

Facundo Pellistri – 6.5 – Similar to Garnacho, Pellistri was brave and direct throughout the game. He completed 3 out of 5 dribbles, had 4 shots (all of which were blocked) and did his bit defensively with 4 tackles.

Anthony Martial – 6.5 – Martial managed to convert his only shot into a goal in this game, but didn’t do much else in the game, only having 30 touches, and 17 passes made.

Subs: Victor Lindelof 6, Jonny Evans 5, Daniel Gore 5, Donny van de Beek 4, Rasmus Hojlund 5.