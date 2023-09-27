Aleksander Isak’s goal advanced Newcastle United to the fourth round, where they will take on Manchester United, thanks to Newcastle’s improved second-half performance that eliminated Manchester City at St. James’ Park.

Although Pep Guardiola’s team had the upper hand in the first half, the Magpies raised their game after the interval to advance to the fourth round.

One player who impressed Newcastle fans was cult hero Paul Dummett who managed to pull off a great performance against European champions.

Newcastle fans spotted the 32-year-old pulling off a sliding tackle in dying minutes of the game to help the team advance to next round of the cup.