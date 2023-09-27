The news Newcastle fans have been waiting for is just around the corner as lawyers continue work to finalise the documents of a huge deal.

It was reported by Fabrizio Romano last week that Bruno Guimaraes has agreed a new contract with Newcastle and now news outlets in Brazil are adding further information to the story.

According to IG Esporte, the midfielder has already agreed to a new deal with the Magpies and Newcastle’s lawyers are currently working to finalise the documents, with the agreement set to be announced in the coming days.

The contract will run until 2028 and this is huge news for the Premier League club as the Brazilian is one of their best players and will be key in their quest to push to the top of the Premier League table.

Guimarães will receive a bigger salary as part of the deal but the main reason the club had been worried about a renewal was to push away the interested clubs. According to the report, Liverpool and Paris Saint Germain were interested in the 25-year-old and they add that PSG regret not having made a bid for him before he moved to the Magpies.