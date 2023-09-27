Ahead of their Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln City, David Moyes has given a hint that his West Ham squad might have a different look about it.

Though The Imps will fancy their chances of a giant-killing, the Hammers have been in great form so far in the 2023/24 campaign and will likely take some stopping at the LNER Stadium.

Particularly if young Callum Marshall gets his first-team wings from Moyes, and a picture of him training with the senior side would suggest that could be the case.

The 18-year-old can’t stop scoring for the U21 side, with Hammers news reporting that the youngster has an unbelievable 11 goals and six assists in his last six games.

It’ll be a big step up for him if he gets the nod, but he certainly seems to know where the goal is.