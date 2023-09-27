Player’s agent confirms West Ham approached Sassuolo striker this summer

It appears that West Ham’s failure to sign a striker this summer wasn’t for the want of trying.

After allowing former Sassuolo striker, Gianluca Scamacca, to leave the club after a disappointing campaign, it appeared that David Moyes and his backroom staff were more keen to strengthen other areas of the squad, even though that effectively meant that 33-year-old Michail Antonio would be their man man again.

With no disrespect intended towards the Jamaica international, he’s getting no younger. He’s still able to rely on his physical attributes but he can’t get about the pitch like he once did and, were he to get injured, it could give Moyes a real headache.

To that end, it’s been revealed that the Hammers have actually been back in touch with the Serie A side to try and procure another of their front men.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Armand Lauriente’s agent, Roberto Meloni, confirmed that West Ham made an approach for his client, who was also a reported target for Tottenham Hotspur.

“In the Premier League, there was an attempt from West Ham, but he wants to reach an important level, preferring a second season in Sassuolo to confirm himself,” Meloni said.

In any event, the player decided to continue at his current employers, leaving West Ham high and dry as far as a striker signing was concerned.

Whether they decide to go back in for Lauriente or not in January will be found out in a few month’s time.