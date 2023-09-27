Video: Diogo Jota produces cheeky world-class finish in EFL Cup clash

Liverpool look to have booked their place in the next round of the EFL Cup as a world-class goal from Diogo Jota made it 3-1 to the Reds against Leicester City.

The home side had to come from behind in the match after the Foxes scored after just three minutes but it has been all Liverpool ever since.

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai completed the comeback for Jurgen Klopp’s team but a world-class goal from Jota has put the cherry on top of the result.

