Video: Gravenberch grabs second assist in a week as Gakpo draws Liverpool level in EFL Cup

Liverpool are level at Anfield against Leicester City in their EFL Cup tie thanks to a wonderful finish from Cody Gakpo.

The Reds fell behind in the match after just three minutes as they were caught on the counter-attack before Kasey McAteer produced a lovely finish to give the Foxes a shock lead.

However, Liverpool have been dominant ever since and have now got their reward as Gakpo produced a lovely finish just after the break. The goal was assisted by Ryan Gravenberch which was his second in the space of a week having produced one in the Reds’ Europa League clash with LASK last Thursday.

Cody Gakpo trademark goal with his turn and quick shot! ?pic.twitter.com/3uTA0Gfbhs — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 27, 2023

??| GOAL; Gakpo equalises for Liverpool. Liverpool 1-1 Leicester pic.twitter.com/gdcS4urrKS — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 27, 2023

Footage courtesy of Viaplay