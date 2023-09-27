Video: Leeds fans in Mallorca get epic photo op with former player Raphinha

On Tuesday night, Barcelona stumbled their way to a 2-2 draw at Mallorca, due in part to a spectacular strike from former Leeds man, Raphinha.

The Brazilian rifled home from distance in the 41st minute to equalise Vedat Muriqi’s opener for the hosts.

Though Barca didn’t go on to win the game, it seemed that Raphinha was still in good spirits afterwards, greeting two Leeds supporters and providing them with an epic photo opportunity albeit via the glass that separates the players in the tunnel from the fans on the other side.