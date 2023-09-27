Video: Leicester City stun Liverpool inside opening three minutes

Liverpool have fallen behind to Leicester City in their EFL Cup tie at Anfield inside the opening three minutes of the match.

Jurgen Klopp has made several changes for the match against the Championship side but the Reds still have a strong line-up out as the Foxes have made a strong start to their campaign.

Things have not gone to plan so far, however, as the home side have fallen behind after just three minutes as they were caught on the counter-attack before Kasey McAteer produced a lovely finish.

??| GOAL: Leicester take the lead against Liverpool. Liverpool 0-1 Leicester pic.twitter.com/eFdkuBoZ8f — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) September 27, 2023

Footage courtesy of Viaplay and Vsport1